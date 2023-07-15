Whether workers are planning on jetting off abroad or enjoying a staycation, the Summer Bank Holiday presents an opportunity for that next break and away from work.

Taking clever advantage of the Summer Bank Holiday, Brits can enjoy more time in the sun, getting up to nine days by using only four days of annual leave.

With the Summer Bank Holiday on Monday, 28 August, workers in the UK can take off the Tuesday to Friday after the Holiday to secure a nine-day break.

This hack applies to UK workers entitled to bank holidays as part of their employment contract and who normally work Monday-Friday.

Zoë Morris, President of Frank Recruitment Group, said: “Employee wellbeing is an imperative part of a successful workforce, and ensuring a healthy work-life balance has to be a core component of that wellbeing.

“Holidays allow employees time to de-stress, unwind and relax away from the hustle and bustle that working life can generate.

“Employers should do more to encourage a healthier balance. Simple acts such as sending out an e-mail reminder for employees to use their annual leave, or having managers openly discuss the benefits of using holidays, even if it’s just to spend some time at home relaxing, can go a long way towards achieving this, as it communicates to employees that your business values their wellbeing.

“Taking prolonged spells away from work using holiday hacks presents the opportunity for employees to recharge their batteries throughout the year without using up as much of their annual allowance.”