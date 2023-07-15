The Met Office predicts thundery showers to start from 11am and last throughout the day until around 4pm.

Afterwards, they say light rain will continue into the evening with sunny intervals between.

Strong winds are expected throughout the day.

Today there will be a high of 19C and a low of 16C.

The forecast comes as hundreds of racegoers are set to descent on York Racecourse for the 64th John Smith’s Cup today.

Tonight the Met Office says heavy and sometimes thundery showers will be replaced by clouds and outbreaks of rain, with high winds expected and a low of 12C.

Tomorrow is set to start with clouds and showers, with the day gradually becoming brighter with more scattered heavy showers throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow are forecast to sit around 18C, with a high of 20C and a low of 12C.