Thunder and rain has been forecast for York today (July 15).
The Met Office predicts thundery showers to start from 11am and last throughout the day until around 4pm.
Afterwards, they say light rain will continue into the evening with sunny intervals between.
Strong winds are expected throughout the day.
Today there will be a high of 19C and a low of 16C.
The forecast comes as hundreds of racegoers are set to descent on York Racecourse for the 64th John Smith’s Cup today.
Read next:
- Knavesmire set to host 64th John Smith's Cup
- 'This tasted insanely good!' - Could this be the best burger in York?
- ‘You’re doing something useful for the rest of humanity’ – policing York for free
Tonight the Met Office says heavy and sometimes thundery showers will be replaced by clouds and outbreaks of rain, with high winds expected and a low of 12C.
Tomorrow is set to start with clouds and showers, with the day gradually becoming brighter with more scattered heavy showers throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures tomorrow are forecast to sit around 18C, with a high of 20C and a low of 12C.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here