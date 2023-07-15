North Yorkshire Police say the force has received “a large number” of reports of the crimes over the last 12 months at an address in Stuart Road, in Acomb.

They say officers from the York West Neighbourhood Policing team, the York Community Safety Hub and the City of York Council have been working in partnership to tackle these issues and, as a result, the occupants of the address were evicted on Thursday morning (July 13).

A force spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for reporting these concerns to us.

“This highlights our commitment to tackling the issues in our community and the effect partnership working can have.

“If you are having similar issues with an address in your area then we encourage you to report these concerns to us.”