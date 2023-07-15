Emergency services were called after eight litres of petrol leaked at a fuel station near York.
A fire crew from Acomb were called to the leak yesterday (July 14) at the fuel station in Nether Poppleton.
The crew gave advice and the incident was left with the store management.
