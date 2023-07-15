A car ended up on its roof after a crash in North Yorkshire.
Fire crews from Scarborough and Bridlington were on the scene at 8.21pm yesterday (July 14) at the single vehicle road traffic collision in Reighton, near Bridlington.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival of crews, all occupants were out of the vehicle and the incident was dealt with by ambulance and police.”
