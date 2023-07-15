The crews from York and Acomb were called to the scene at a property which was filled with smoke in Boroughbridge Road, Acomb, at 8.46pm yesterday (July 14).

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a 90-year-old woman was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

They said: “Crews using breathing apparatus entered the property and located a microwave placed on a induction hob that had accidentally been turned on.

“Crews removed the appliance from the property and ventilated.

“A 90 year old female was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and crews carried out a safe and well visit.”