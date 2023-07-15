North Yorkshire Police say the officer, a man aged in his 50s, was riding the motorbike during a rising course when the crash happened in Skipton at around 9.10am on Thursday, July 13.

A force spokesperson said the man, who is a Greater Manchester Police officer, came off the motorbike in Carleton Road, approaching the village of Carleton, having travelled with two other marked police motorcycles from the direction of Colne, Lancashire.

“The injured officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he continues to receive treatment,” they said.

“To assist the investigation, North Yorkshire Police is requesting witnesses and motorists with relevant dash-cam footage to come forward as soon as possible.

“This includes the collision itself, but also of the three police motorcycles that were travelling through Lancashire to Colne, and on towards Carleton, between 8.30am and 9.10am on Thursday.

“Officers also need to trace a potential key witness, the driver of a small silver hatchback car, who was heading in the opposite direction moments before the collision.

“If you can assist the investigation, please email julian.pearson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Julian Pearson.”

When passing information quote police reference number 12230130013.