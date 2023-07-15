Police have confirmed that a missing woman from North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police previously issued an appeal to find missing Hermione Bell, 45, from Harrogate and said officers were "very concerned" for her welfare.
But the force has now said the woman has been found.
A force spokesperson said: "We're very pleased to report that the missing 45-year-old woman from Harrogate has been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who read our appeal, shared it and called in with information."
