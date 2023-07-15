North Yorkshire Police, Humberside Police and British Transport Police are searching for missing Keira who has not been seen or heard from by her family since 7.30am yesterday (July 14) when she travelled to Hull by train to visit her boyfriend.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Keira's family are “worried” and she was reported missing at 10.52pm yesterday after she failed to return home.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing in and around York, but all the indications suggest Keira may still be in the Hull area,” said a force spokesperson.

“The most recent sighting of her and her boyfriend was at 9.47pm on Friday in the Park Avenue area of the city.

“British Transport Police is assisting the missing person investigation should she decide to head back to York or elsewhere on a train.

“Keira is described as white, slim, with very long, straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black playsuit, black knee-length boots and carrying a small bag.

“If you have seen Keira or someone who matches her description, or any information that could help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.”

When passing information quote police reference NYP-14072023-0567.