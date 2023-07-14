Dylan Paul Ansell, 18, appeared at York Crown Court today (July 14) and was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders' institute for making and distributing indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography and a prohibited image.

He was also handed a 10-year sexual harm order, ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years and given a five-year restraining order.

Ansell, now of Camping Close, Haddenham, Ely, formerly of Harrogate, answered no comment when first interviewed regarding the allegations and content found on devices seized from his address on Friday, August 20, 2021.

But during a trial at York Crown Court he later pleaded guilty to six counts of making indecent photographs of children, three counts of distributing indecent photographs of children, one count of possessing extreme pornography and one count of possession of a prohibited image.

Ansell also pleaded guilty to stalking, using false social media accounts to repeatedly target a victim, which police said has had a lasting impact on their day-to-day activities.

Speaking today after sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Sullivan of the North Yorkshire Police Online Child Abuse Team, said: “The devices seized from Ansell’s home were found to contain hundreds of illegal images and videos - including category A indecent images of children, prohibited images of children between the ages of three and 17 years, as well as extreme pornography.

“Ansell also manipulated photos of children that he knew and shared them with others online, without their knowledge, for sexualised purposes. He was also actively involved in an online network that created and shared indecent images of children.

“His actions have caused significant distress to his victims, including one of whom he repeatedly stalked using false social media accounts.

"In addition to this he has shown blatant disregard to the bail conditions that were put in place, by repeatedly attempting to contact the victim, causing additional stress and anxiety. He has shown absolutely no remorse for this.

“I’d like to commend the bravery of that victim and their family, who due to Ansell’s repeat offending had to endure a prolonged investigation. They have all shown strength and determination throughout our inquiries and the resulting court process.”

If you are being stalked or targeted with online abuse, you can report it to North Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.