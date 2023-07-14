North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened between midnight and 4am today (July 14) at Scalby Stores, in High Street, Scalby.

They say the suspects forced entry and made off with goods from the store.

The force is appealing for witnesses, dash cam and doorbell footage of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to email: email brogan.canning@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230130535.