Children’s charity NSPCC is to bring its free Look, Say, Sing, Play programme offering weekly tips direct to the phones, computers or tablets of parents and carers to libraries in York.

It is a new series of the charity’s Stay & Play events.

The campaign has been delivered across Explore York Libraries and Archives’ network, with the support of City of York Council.

Following funding through a local grant to buy toys for the events, Acomb Explore Library started holding Stay & Play sessions for families with young children which were led by childcare workers who demonstrated the Look, Say, Sing, Play principles to parents.

Similar Stay & Play events began at York Explore Library in February.

These events proved popular and the funding has been extended to the end of July.

The majority of visiting parents said the sessions have improved their sense of wellbeing and that they felt more connected to the community following them.

One parent said the sessions were a “lovely little group” and “such a nice place to pop into” and appreciated that they were free.

Another praised the “lovely atmosphere”, which was “welcoming and enjoyable for both parents and children”.

Lyndsay Glover from Explore has been running the Stay & Play since they started and said the childcare workers’ efforts have been well received by parents.

She said: “The expertise that the childcare workers have brought to these sessions has been really positive, and the response we’ve had from families who have taken part in the Stay & Play events has been wonderful.

“It’s also been great to see the Look, Say, Sing, Play activities used alongside the new toys at our sessions. By us helping to share this simple, free messaging we know families across the city will develop stronger bonds with their babies and help nurture their growing minds.”

Helen Westerman, head of local campaigns for the NSPCC, said: “We’re so pleased with the legacy that Look, Say, Sing, Play has created, and hope parents across York continue to take advantage of these Stay & Play sessions to find out more.

“It’s been brilliant to see how successful the Look, Say, Sing, Play campaign in York has been, and to know it will continue to benefit families and babies across the city through these wonderful Stay & Play sessions is fantastic.”

To find out more about Look, Say, Sing, Play in York, go to www.york.gov.uk/lssp, www.exploreyork.org.uk/libraries or go to www.nspcc.org.uk for more information.

The Stay & Play sessions run Wednesday mornings at Acomb Explore and Wednesday afternoons at York Explore.