The archive photo shows Fawcett Street in 1933 - opposite York's bustling Cattle Market.

The main building on the right was the Cattle Market Inn, previously known as The Paragon, and the publican in 1893 was George Bardon.

The pub is now a popular Italian restaurant, Toto's, itself a landmark in York having been in business for more than 20 years.

Our photo is from the City of York Council's Explore archive.

On the left, you can see the entrance to Kent Street, just beyond the Cattle Market.

Fishergate School can just be seen in the background.

When the Cattle Market buildings were demolished in the 1970s, the outdoor market was relocated to Murton.

Fawvett Street today - the pub is now a restaurant

The Cattle Market Inn was one of many pubs in the area - it was rumoured that at its height, the York Cattle Market was served by no fewer than 17 public houses.

