Tomorrow (July 15) the far-right group Yorkshire Patriots has planned a march through Scarborough.

Groups Stand up to Racism Scarborough and York Stand Up To Racism have planned to counter the planned march through the town.

In a statement a Stand up to Racism Scarborough spokesperson said the Yorkshire Patriots “whip up hatred and intolerance”.

They said: “The counter rally was called by Scarborough Stand up to Racism and is backed by trade union, Labour and climate activists and councillors, including the local Labour Party breakaway the Social Justice Party. It will involve busking musicians and speeches of unity and welcome for refugees.

“The rally was organised to show that the majority of people welcome those fleeing persecution, climate catastrophe and war-torn countries, and do not believe any migrants should be scapegoated for the lack of funding of public services, or the cost-of-living crisis.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said the force is aware of the planned protest.

“A policing operation has been put in place to ensure the safety of members of the public including residents, visitors, local businesses and protestors,” they said.

“Anyone has the right to peaceful and lawful protest and the police service’s role is to ensure it passes peacefully and lawfully while balancing it with the rights of others, seeking to minimise disruption and keep the public safe.”