Two people were cut from vehicles are a crash in North Yorkshire today (July 14).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say fire crews were called to the three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A165 in Muston, near Filey, at 11.32am.
A service spokesperson said that on the crews’ arrival two people were trapped.
They said the firefighters freed the people from the vehicles using cutting gear.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article