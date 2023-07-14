North Yorkshire Police has reported that a man was trying door handles in Wemyss Road, one of which was unlocked, and a set of car keys were stolen.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 31, at around 3am.

Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image.

If you can help, please email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Gareth Skelton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230098370 when providing details.