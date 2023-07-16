IN 1964 I started work at the Midland Bank in Parliament Street (where HSBC now stands). It had a beautiful banking hall interior with Romanesque columns leading to a very high ceiling - more like a church than a bank.

Instead of closing branches everywhere, the bank went out of its way to serve customers and had sub branches outside the centre of the city that were also served by the Midland Bank at Nessgate corner, where a bobby was on duty during the day directing the traffic to and from High Ousegate and a busy Coney Street, which unlike today, was full of lively shops.

Sub branches were in such places as Haxby and Acomb, the corner of Bootham and Gillygate, and on Fridays even at RAF Linton on Ouse but especially at the Cattle Market where the Barbican is now.

The auction ring is where the theatre is and the road was closed from Walmgate Bar to Fishergate Bar on market days.

Instead of the trees beneath the City Walls there were lots of fenced cattle pens. The beasts were shuttled in and out of the pens along to the auction ring where lots of farmers, cattle walloping sticks and all made their bids.

Working the market as a cashier, farmers came from all over the place but I especially remember two wealthy brothers coming from the Wolds.

York Cattle Market where John worked in 1964

It was an incredible learning experience about hard-working farmers.

In between the pens was our small single-storey brick building. Our competition, Barclays, had one too, and maybe others like Nat West, but I can't remember.

On my first day a friendly chatty customer came in, paying-in slip all neatly made out, cash and cheques all in order, just like the townies banking at Parliament Street in the city.

It was a false dawn; some of our customers were well dressed in brogues, corduroy trousers and tweed jackets, but many wore overalls and boots and they would dig in their pockets and slap a big bundle of sticky stuff on the counter.

Digging in, I would find crumpled bank notes and cheques all stuck together. It was made clear that it was my job to tidy it up and make out the paying-in slip. I didn't mind as the chat was always good but the pig muck and straw bothered me a bit.

Cleaning it off the counter was sometimes a pain but we got used to it.

When I had finished serving that nice first customer he put two pint bottles of John Smith's Magnet Ale on the counter which were very well received (better than tea with our packed lunches).

I often took a pork pie from Scotts in High Petergate (what a tragedy when that shop closed). Sometimes I had a ham sandwich with a Vienna loaf from Woolgroves in Goodramgate and of course I ate several times a week at Petergate Fish shop, best in the land with Albert and Jim looking after us and their mum and sister spoiling me rotten, I digress.

I asked my guard if the customer always brought a bottle of Magnet Ale.

"Naw, next week 'e comes fer empties" there being refundable deposits on bottles in those days - we were recycling and saving the planet but didn't know it.

One day a bullock on its way to the ring got stuck in the branch and panicked and it was hard persuading it to leave, even with a walloping stick showing it the door.

I said it was small branch, the trouble was it left a larger deposit than any customer, cow muck everywhere. It had obviously eaten something that disagreed with it.

Parliament Street in York in the 1960s

York had no problem with food waste in those days, we ate everything put in front of us and what small waste that there was went in the pig swill, now banned for health reasons, but it never bothered the pigs nor us.

Living in Haxby village I used to catch the York number 10 to Exhibition Square and walk to Parliament Street, meet the banHaxby guard and a bag with a cash float and then a taxi took us back to Haxby where our branch was next to George Holborn, the butcher by the school. He was pricey but good quality and I could and would get all the village gossip such as who had been in the Tiger and Jesse Dainty's pub The Red Lion the night before. I never drank in the Tiger, wrong beer; I'm a John Smith's man, never Sam's.

The landlord of The Tiger had fours girls and they attracted younger customers; he finally got a boy but to all our amusement an extra girl when twins were delivered.

Days end, it was back in the cab to York before getting the next number 10 or 12 back to Haxby. Queuing for the bus was made easier by watching the peacocks from the Museum Gardens that paraded around, even across the road to the Theatre Royal. We'd watch Pullman buses circling the statue of William Etty before heading Easingwold way.

I rarely was sent to the Acomb branch opposite the Rialto, which was a shame as a previous cashier had in interest in reading and there were piles of magazines for quiet enjoyment during periods with no customers. They were mostly photography magazines from Harrison Marks, more commonly known as "Nudie books".

Fridays at RAF Linton upon Ouse were a real treat as there was no need to pack any bait as we ate in the sergeant's mess once the branch closed before Fleetways Taxis took us back to York.

Work at the bank was low pay but thoroughly enjoyable and a great experience for later life.

If you would like to share your real life story, get in touch via the send now button below...