The Grade II listed Hampsthwaite Bridge, near Harrogate, closed after a vehicle collision in June.

Contractors will start repairs on the 16th century bridge on Monday, July 24, lasting for five weeks.

During the work the bridge will be closed to traffic, cyclists and pedestrians due to ongoing safety concerns.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “On inspection of Hampsthwaite Bridge, our engineers found that the parapet has been pushed out over the edge of the bridge deck and this has damaged several of the corbels that support from beneath.

“These need to be repaired and 15 metres of the parapet taken down and rebuilt using hot mixed lime mortar.”

Cllr Michael Harrison, who represents Hampsthwaite on North Yorkshire Council, said: “We appreciate the disruption the closure is having on road users so please be assured that our engineers have been getting plans in motion to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible.

"We will keep the public updated on the works as they progress.”

For full details of the closure and to view live updates, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map