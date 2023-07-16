To help our readers decide how to vote, The Press approached all 13 candidates who hope to become the next MP for the constituency of Selby and Ainsty.

We have asked for their views on a range of topics, and we will publish their responses both in print and online.

Today, we feature Arnold Arneken of the Green Party.

What is the biggest National Issue?

The United Nations said on 13 July that ‘climate change is out of control’.

Climate change will make worse all the other hardships that we face now: energy bills will rise further, power cuts will become common, the NHS will be unable to treat patients, food prices will go through the roof as crops fail, reservoirs will empty, air will fill with smoke from wildfires, low-lying homes will flood & sea-side properties will wash away.

To avoid these dire predictions, the Green Party would ensure that every house and factory was able to have solar panels on the roof, and battery storage for surplus electricity, reducing bills and stabilising the grid. On-shore wind (the cheapest form of electricity) should expanded and the national grid upgraded rapidly. Water companies should be taken into public ownership and the profits used to repair leaking pipework, and treat sewage.

READ MORE:

Fossil fuels must stay in the ground so no new oil & gas licences should be granted, more electric vehicle charging points must be provided, and no more gas central heating boilers should be installed.

And locally?

Public transport is unreliable, infrequent and in many places non-existent. Buses and trains are vital in rural areas for the many residents without cars. However private companies will only run a service if it’s profitable, so currently many young, elderly, or disabled people can’t get to work, go shopping, or meet friends.

The Green Party would renationalise public transport, extend the local network, increase frequency, and keep fares affordable, so that public transport becomes the best travel option, even for people with a car.

2 What caused the cost of living crisis? How would you aim to solve it?

Of course there’s never a single cause but these are some of the avoidable factors involved: Brexit, ministerial self-interest during the pandemic, the Truss catastrophic budget, allowing fossil fuel companies to keep massive profits, and not investing enough in sustainability.

The Green Party would support families juggling with the dilemma of ‘heat or eat’ by reducing council house energy bills through better insulation, fitting solar panels, storage batteries and heat pumps, and making better grants available for private owners.

Greens would provide financial help through an increase Universal Credit by £40/week, and the introduction of a Universal Basic Income to everyone, to be a safety net for people whatever their stage of life.

These proposals would be funded by a 2% wealth tax on the super-rich, and a Windfall Tax on the energy giants’ enormous profits.



3 Net Zero/ Green Energy? Energy security?

2024 is likely to see the El Nino weather system compound the effects of climate change, and we’re already seeing record land and sea temperatures. Net zero by 2050 is too late – irreversible changes will already have occurred.

In the UK we need to invest heavily in renewables and public transport, ban private jets, eat less meat & dairy, and reduce fossil fuel use, and end new oil & gas exploration.

READ MORE:

4 What would you tell the Covid Inquiry?

I’d say that the NHS was amazing, but the government squandered billions on PPE contracts with their ‘mates’ in the VIP Lane. I worry about the impact of the lockdowns on young people, who missed out on face-to-face education, but I support the science which called for lockdowns, and the NHS vaccination rollout.

The toughest aspect of COVID was for people with elderly residents in care homes where visits were banned, and particularly for families unable to say goodbye to their dying loved-ones.

That made Partygate all the more abhorrent, and showed the government to be completely out of touch.

5 NHS: Something to celebrate at 75?

The NHS is being systematically under-funded to make way for private healthcare which will generate profits for shareholders rather than patients.

No-one at all would blame a cancer sufferer from turning to private care to beat the waiting lists, but the more that happen the more fragmented the NHS will become, and the easier it will be to fully privatise it. Then healthcare will no longer be free at the point of use, and many people won’t be able afford health insurance.

NHS reform should enable a holistic approach to patient care, promoting well-being alongside treatment of illness.

READ MORE:

Selby and Ainsty By-Election: Mike Jordan of the Yorkshire Party

6 The Housing crisis.

Owning your own home is slipping out of reach for many young people. I’d like to see more shared-equity homes and especially more council accommodation so that everybody has an affordable option.

New housing must come as a sustainable unit, generating its own electricity for heat and power including the electric car on the driveway.

Council houses must be retrofitted to improve insulation, with solar panels, a storage battery and heat pump. Grants must be extended to private owners to undertake the same improvements.

7 Immigration

Brexit led to the loss of many European medical staff which we haven’t been able to replace. I was lucky to be treated recently by a skilled and compassionate Iranian doctor who came here as an asylum seeker – this man is not a scrounger, he’s contributing to our society and paying taxes.

‘Stop the Boats’ is a divisive and hateful mantra that I am ashamed to hear our government recite.

8 Rallying call

Voting Labour at this by-election won’t change the Tory majority.

However electing me as a second Green MP would show the Labour leadership that they must adopt Proportional Representation. Then all progressive parties can work together to win a Labour majority at the General Election.

++