Family and friends of Don Jackson, who has been described as a stalwart of the York music scene, came together for a fittingly musical service at Q Church, in Priory Street, today (Friday, July 14).

Pre-recorded tributes were given by members of York Britpop legends Shed Seven and Danish trance singer songwriter Stine Grove, which were projected onto a big screen.

Shed Seven’s Rick Witter and Tom Gladwin said they were “very sad” to have lost a “good friend”, and asked everyone to “raise a glass to Don".

The service was held in Q Church, Priory Street (Image: Newsquest)

Stine described him as a “talented songwriter and producer, a very good friend with a kind heart and awesome sense of humour".

She added: "He will be greatly missed and will live on through his music and beautiful kids.”

The service was led by songs from Don's ‘Celebration of Life’ album, which he wrote and produced himself, with slideshows of family photos and video clips taken throughout his life.

Don was a father to five children who he “loved immeasurably”, and a producer, performer, guitarist, and songwriter for the bands Nearer the Far, the Crowmen, Ripe, and Luna Velvet.

His tracks were played on BBC One and downloaded all over the world.

He passed away at the age of just 58 due to complications during treatment for liver cancer.

Don on his way to treatment in Turkey (Image: Supplied)

His friend, David Sollitt, who he met in the De Grey Rooms in 1979, set up a GoFundMe page, which raised more than £50,000 for Don’s treatment to be carried out in Turkey after the NHS was unable to do the liver transplant he needed.

But sadly, the musician passed away in hospital in Istanbul.

The family expressed their “deepest and unconditional thanks” to all those who helped raise the money for his treatment.

Don was born in York to parents Stan and Mag.

The vicar explained how his mother described him as “mischievous and noticeably more of a bother” than his older brothers Tony and Bob.

Not a fan of academia, Don often rebelled while attending Ashville and Woodthorpe schools and took “great pride in his looks, dying his hair red, blue, but most often black".

Don Jackson, father of five and partner to Carrie (Image: Supplied)

He was taught the guitar by Tony when he was 12, and loved many genres of music including punk, goth and folk.

He formed the bands Nearer the Far and the Crowmen with his friend Phil and turned down the opportunity to join goth band Sisters of Mercy.

He went onto form the band Ripe in the early 1990s, which came close to being signed, and Luna Velvet with his partner Carrie.

He was “distinctively brilliant” with technology, and produced trance music from his home, which was how he came to work with Stine Grove.

He met Carrie online when he emailed her to ask her to work with him, and they went on to have children Owen, Molly, who described him as a “funny dad” and Neo together.

He had children Mariana and Ryan with his previous partner Julie.

Following the service, Don was laid to rest by his family in a private ceremony at Fulford Cemetery.