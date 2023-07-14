North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened last night (July 13) at around 8.25pm in Stillingfleet Road, near Escrick.

It involved a black Ford Transit van and a red Yamaha R6 motorbike.

A force spokesperson confirmed that the rider of the motorbike, a 59-year-old man, died at the scene.

At the time of the incident the road was closed for several hours.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing to the members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or seen the vehicles before the collision – particularly those who may have dashcam footage of either vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to email PC Nicola Peters at nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101 and select option two.

When passing information, quote reference number 12230130429.