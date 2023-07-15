Ezequiel Gomez Balaguer is a Special Constable with North Yorkshire Police covering the city.

Special Constables have the same powers, uniform and responsibilities as paid police officers but volunteer on a part-time basis.

For Ezequiel, the role is a chance to learn and experience new things.

The 38-year-old, who lives just outside York, works in IT and volunteers with the force for around two days each week.

He started his journey to being a Special Constable around two years ago.

After completing his training Ezequiel has been working the beat in York on his own for just over a year.

He decided to get involved with the force after moving to the UK from Argentina.

Ezequiel spoke of being a Special Constable greatly differs from his day job, but some elements are similar such as knowing how to speak to people.

“Some people think that policing is locking people up and busting doors, but most of the time it’s talking to people – and having a conversation,” he said.

He explained how both jobs are rewarding, but with policing the rewards are seen more quickly.

Being a police officer has also helped him look at things differently.

“It gives me a different perspective not to dwell on things that are not important,” he said.

“It’s not all glamours, but I do find it very rewarding.”

When asked if he feels scared at any points in the job, Ezequiel replied: “I cannot say I feel particularly scared. There are times when you’re down you think ‘that could have been ugly’.

“It’s because we are so good at having each other’s backs.”

Ezequiel gave praise for his team on the ground and the control room staff for allowing him to feel safe in tricky situations.

Policing York

On what it’s like to police York, he said problems arise due to the city’s lively night life.

Ezequiel added that drug dealing is an issue in the city and that people in York struggle with mental health issues, which he described as an epidemic across the country.

“Nighttime economy leads to all sorts of violence,” he said.

“It fuels fights, it fuels domestic incidents, mental health problems and accidents.

“There’s all sorts that go wrong when people drink.”

Ezequiel added that events such as the races and protests require officers to adapt to their surroundings.

“It’s a continuing assessment of how things are going,” he said.

On advice for those thinking about becoming a Special Constable, Ezequiel said: “Anyone seriously thinking about doing it, should probably do it.

“At the end of the day you’re doing something useful for the rest of humanity.”

For more information about the role and to apply visit North Yorkshire Police’s website.