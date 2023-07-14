North Yorkshire Police says the attempted robbery happened in Tadcaster Road, on the footpath near the Park&Ride.

Now the force has released CCTV images of two men it would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images or possibly know where they can be traced."

Police say the attempted robbery happened at around 4.50pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023, but the details have only now been released.

If you can help, please email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Ellison.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230094418 when passing on information.