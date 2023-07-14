Jordan Jake Harris died on September 26 at his home in Stuart Road, Acomb.

Mr Harris was found unresponsive by his mother and despite attempts to resuscitate him was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest today (July 14) at Northallerton Coroner's Court concluded that Mr Harris died of a drug related death.

A postmortem read at the inquest stated that cocaine was the principal drug that contributed to Mr Harris’ death.

The inquest heard that Mr Harris had struggled with drug use and suffered from mental health problems.

In his conclusion, Coroner Jonathan Heath said Mr Harris had a “loving family” and that “drug use had been a factor in his life for some years”.

The coroner said Mr Harris had been living on his own in Richmond but moved in with his family in York at the beginning of 2020 during lockdown.