YOU may have heard the expression ‘personality disorder’ to describe a mental health condition someone has.

It is another of those terms which is bandied around. But what does the term actually mean, and how are people with a personality disorder affected?

There are ten widely recognised types of personality disorder which are divided into three groups or clusters of disorders with similar traits, it is a massive topic I couldn’t even begin to cover in detail. However, I would like to give you, my readers, a simple overview of something that I have been asked to write about.

When someone is initially diagnosed with a personality disorder, they may feel they are defective or broken, this is not the case. They may even feel demonised by others, which can make them feel even worse. As with many mental health conditions, the stigma attached to a label, and people’s reaction to it, can often be far worse than the condition itself.

A very simple way to describe someone with a personality disorder would be to say they have a way of thinking, feeling or behaving that is significantly different to the majority of other people. This in turn affects the way they perceive, react and relate to others. In other words, those affected, tend to have a distorted view of how other people are and, often, how the world is. They may feel emotions more intensely than most, which can lead to trust issues and can find building relationships and keeping friendships difficult.

It is easy to see how a person who is affected can struggle in everyday life in terms of work, family and social situations. These struggles can lead to other issues caused by isolation and feelings of being different.

A formal diagnosis of a personality disorder can only be made by a psychiatrist, which would follow a referral from a GP, who should always be the first person to speak to if you are struggling with your mental health. Treatments frequently include talking therapies with experts who can help sufferers learn to understand, and in turn, manage their condition in the longer term. There are various medication options which may also be recommended.

One in four adults will suffer with mental wellbeing issues at some point. Which brings me back to why it is vital that conversations on mental health and wellbeing become everyday conversations.

If you run any kind of support group in the York area, to help people with their mental health and wellbeing, please get in touch, I’d love to hear from you, email - wellbeing@martinfurber.com

Martin Furber is a therapist in various fields and an Instructor Member of Mental Health First Aid England, as well as a newspaper columnist.

Please note: If you feel you are in a mental health crisis or emergency and may be in danger of causing harm to yourself or others then please contact your GP, The Samaritans on 116 123 or attend A&E.