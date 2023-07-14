'New council being led by "wokeist" rope'

HOW utterly absurd, but typical of a Labour council, on the flimsiest of evidence, agreeing York is a city consumed by racism.

The evidence to support this report, we are told, is beyond reproach - what evidence? None, other than the new council is being led by the nose with a "wokeist" rope.

Also, civil servants working from home now want to be able to work from the beach.

Unions claiming it would benefit their professional performance and personal life.

Why, therefore, not make it applicable to when they play golf, tennis, shopping, dining out, gardening etc leaving just enough time on Friday afternoons to fill in a time sheet and expenses claim form.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Free diet advice for readers with diabetes

AS most people are aware, diet is a key part of the treatment of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Understanding the reasons why what we eat and how much we eat, are so important for people with diabetes can be difficult and confusing, especially at diagnosis. There are many different diets and the choice of diet for each person is dependent on factors such as lifestyle, belief, culture and health.

Help with learning about diet and the roles of various foods and drinks is important, especially at the present time when people are often not receiving face to face health care appointments and food costs are high.

People need dietary information and the InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT) has published a new free booklet, ‘Diet and Diabetes’. It provides information about the most common diets, food labelling, weight loss, the importance of food groups and much more. ]It also works well alongside our popular free booklet, ‘Diabetes Everyday Eating’, which contains a 28-day meal plan of breakfasts, lunches and evening meals.

We are happy send this new free booklet ‘Diet and Diabetes’ and ‘Diabetes Everyday Eating’ to your readers if they contact IDDT on 01604 622837, email enquiries@iddtinternational.org or write to IDDT, PO Box 294, Northampton NN1 4XS.

Jenny Hirst,

IDDT,

Northampton

---

Cycle lanes hard to spot

READING ('York billed as a cycling city - but is it really?) in the cycling Q&A in The Press which raised the question regarding the lack of visible cycling lanes.

I can assure the person asking the question, that we've quite a few lanes if you're prepared to get down on your hands and knees and look.

Unfortunately, most are covered at least in part by parked vehicles or at best part covered by vehicles straddling the footpath's and cycling lane.

The lanes are there - but unless you've X-ray eyes there hard to spot.

"Safe cycling."

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

Romans are welcome!

‘ROMANS return to York’ it says on the front page of The Press, July 10.

Momentarily, I thought that perhaps the missing IX Legion was at very long last making a comeback.

Whatever, not before time, if you ask me!

I hope they’ll succeed in sorting York out, working with the current Labour-led regime.

Recalling Roman interest in town planning and management, maybe they’ll begin with the streets.

Bonam Fortunam or words to that effect!

Derek Reed

Middlethorpe Drive

York