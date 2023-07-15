Landlords need more protection than tenants

We live in a democracy with right to free speech

WAS M Horsman being intentionally ironic in his letter (The Press, July 7) calling for anti-monarchists to grow up?

Using childish insults in an attempt to silence those who disagree with you does not seem especially grown-up to me.

Despite the best efforts of the current government, this country is still a democracy and we have a right to free speech.

The protesters in Edinburgh when King Charles accepted the crown of Scotland were entitled to be there every bit as much as the crowds of adoring royalists.

Whichever side you are on, there is clearly a debate to be had about the role of the monarchy in 21st century Britain.

It is also clear that a growing number of people, especially the younger generation, do not support the institution.

This particular event was also being staged in Scotland, the part of the UK where support for the monarchy is lowest by quite a margin.

Mr Horsman could have engaged with the debate and given some considered counter-arguments but chose to respond with cheap and facile comments.

Sadly, this is reflective of the way public discourse is going and is neither desirable nor helpful.

Richard Brown,

Horseman Avenue,

Copmanthorpe,

York

---

---

Cycling is good for you - and recommended!

THERE is a minority of cyclists who, unfortunately, give the rest of us a bad name.

However, as someone who has been of retirement age for several years, I would like to write about the reasons I hope to cycle for as long as possible.

Cycling is a sustainable means of transport. Only walking is comparable in terms of being environmentally friendly.

For visits to local shops it’s convenient, as I can put my purchases in my panniers.

Cycling is good exercise. Unlike jogging, for example, it doesn’t jar the body.

It lifts the mood. Often I’ve felt rather glum when setting off but soon felt more cheerful.

So I hope lots of fellow citizens will continue or take up pushing the pedals.

Rose Berl,

De Little Court,

Vine Street,York

I agree with Bob

I DON’T usually agree with Bob Towner but his letter (July 11) regarding the closure of railway ticket offices and the impact this will have on older and disabled people in particular is spot on.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

