North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Crichton Avenue at around 9.15pm on Monday, July 10.

The force believes the victim, a woman in her 50s, was assaulted by a teenage girl or young woman who left the scene in a black VW Golf car in the direction of Crombie Avenue.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim suffered serious facial and head injuries.

“She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she received treatment before being discharged.”

The police have asked the public to get in touch if they have any information which could help their investigation, such as doorbell or dash cam footage.

The force spokesperson said: “As well as identifying the black VW Golf, which has possibly got ‘ND70’ in the reg-number, officers also need to speak to a group of teenagers who were present at the time of the incident.

“If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four and speak to the Force Control Room.

“If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.”

When passing information quote police reference number 12230128477.