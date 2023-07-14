As the cost of living crisis continues to grip the city, council chiefs say the move will help support residents who are struggling to make ends meet.

The higher-value vouchers will begin to be awarded from Monday, July 17.

Food vouchers for eligible residents in single-person households will rise from £30 each to £60, and vouchers for households with two or more people will increase from £60 to £100.

Fuel vouchers for eligible residents in single-person households will rise from £28 to £56, and vouchers for households with two or more people will increase from £49 to £98.

In the case of both food and fuel vouchers, the current limit of three vouchers will remain.

Councillor Katie Lomas, executive member for finance and equalities at City of York Council, said: “The warmer weather might bring welcome respite to our energy bills, but the cost-of-living crisis continues. So, we have increased the value of the food and fuel vouchers we award eligible residents."

The move follows on from a fortnight of events offering advice and informations in the city staged by the #YorkTalkMoney partnership of money experts.

Cllr Lomas added: “Surging inflation is affecting everyone. We know that there are many residents facing tough choices as all of their reserves and contingencies are exhausted. #YorkTalkMoney fortnight has supported people to take up the advice that’s available in our communities, at West Offices, via partners and online – including helping apply for some £7 billion unclaimed benefits nationally.

“This includes how to claim all you’re eligible for, stay on top of bills and payments, manage debts and safe borrowing, energy advice and help with food. We’re also giving information about free school meals, holiday activities and looking after your health as well as the company and advice available at our community hubs.”

Adam Raffell, York Foodbank Manager, said: “It isn’t acceptable when people are left with no option but to turn to foodbanks, as we’ve seen in increasing numbers across the city this past year.

"Our partners at Citizens Advice York, Peasholme Charity and Christians Against Poverty are already flat out offering residents support and advice to maximise financial inclusion and give people the best possible opportunity to improve their circumstances, but this process takes time.

“We therefore strongly welcome this intervention to increase the value of the vouchers awarded by the council following on from #YorkTalkMoney fortnight. It will help those people who are most exposed to the present economic pressures and crucially buy them more breathing space to access further support.”

A pool of resources and details of events where people can get advice and support from a range of experts is at www.livewellyork.co.uk/talkmoney.

Free independent advice and support is available for all residents on social welfare issues including benefits, debts, employment, housing and immigration. Find out more at www.york.gov.uk/BenefitsAdvice.