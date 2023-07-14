Planning committee is set to consider the application concerning the Grade II-listed building at 60 York Road on Tuesday.

The application is from Chris Goodman of ACH Properties.

Planning staff note opposition from York Civic Trust to the conversion of the former local authority hostel saying it presents an over-development of the site, with little amenity for future occupants.

Three letters of objection raise similar concerns, also noting a need for the low-cost bedsits.

In their report, council planners recommend refusal, saying the proposal would harm the character and setting of the Grade Ii-listed building and the appearance of the Acomb Conservation Area.

The development of bungalows would lead to a loss of outlook and overbearing impact upon occupants of the proposed apartments within the host building.

There was also no clear and justification to support the scheme and the harm would not be outweighed by public benefits.

Therefore, the application conflicted with a range of local and national planning polices and was recommended for refusal, their report added.