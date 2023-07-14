City of York planners are recommending a four-storey extension to the Principal Hotel at York Station.

The support follows approval for a similar scheme that was approved several years ago, but was never built.

It contrasts with the opposition from the Micklegate Planning Panel, who describe the proposed design as ‘disappointing’ and doesn’t fit the context of the area.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting of Planning Committee, council officers say the Grade II-listed, built in 1878, is “regarded as a landmark within the Central Historic Core Conservation Area.”

When it was built, it would have been York’s largest building after the Minster, stature which increased further when the west wing was redesigned and enlarged to 7-storeys in 1896.

A north annex was introduced in 1912 to use as offices and stories, more utilitarian in characters and converted for hotel use in the late 20th Century.

Planning staff continued: “This application seeks permission for the erection of a 4 storey extension building to provide 41 bedrooms, a reception/entrance space and a reconfigured car park with associated landscaping.

“Parking would be reduced [by 23 spaces] across the hotel site as a whole and re-configured closer to the conference wing. Landscaping would be redesigned in these areas. 1.6 The proposed extension is to be located at the northwest end of the site, close to Leeman Road and would be linked to the existing 1912 ‘north annex.”

The report said the proposed scheme would be similar to an earlier scheme that was approved for 45 rooms but never built, bar it would no longer have bedrooms on the ground floor.

Historic England was ‘comfortable’ with the scheme, but the council received two objections saying the scheme would add to traffic, would restrict views, was not in keeping with the ear and there were plenty of other hotels nearby.

Council planners said approval for the previous scheme carry significant weight, and the 41 rextra rooms related to conference facilities, with access through a new reception point.

Their report said the new building was designed to complete neighbouring buildings while maintaining “the dominance, setting and garden aspect of the Victorian hotel building.

It would respect the host listed building, preserve and enhance some views and not harm the setting of the listed building or the character of the conservation area.

Any issues such as archaelogy or amenity were addressed adequately in the application or can be through condition.

Therefore, the application met national planning policies and those of the Draft Local Plan (2018) so approval is recommended subject to conditions.