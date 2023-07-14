Master Debonair opens its first Yorkshire store in Lendal, next to Middle Feast.

The opening adds a further boost to the York fashion retail scene, which in recent weeks has seen the opening of Slater Menswear in Davygate, where Sports Direct used to be.

Master Debonair was founded by Simon Whitaker in February 2016 and currently has stores in the North East and Chesterfield.

The retailer promises sophisticated menswear with a focus on differentiating by detail.

The store says it is inspired by Simon’s father and his trait of always looking styled and put together.

Pieces include three piece suits with vibrant silk lining, footwear featuring intricate prints, and accessories that include gold pocket watches, pocket squares, braces and ties.

Master Debonair was introduced to the city after taking part in York Fashion Week 2022 and again in 2023.

Simon Whitaker said of the move, “We loved being a part of York Fashion Week and getting to know the creative scene in the city. The response to our brand was amazing and the team and I quickly saw how we could fit into York’s retail scene. We’re really excited for this new chapter for Master Debonair and to be a part of York’s high street.”

To keep abreast of current retail trends, Master Debonair says it has stayed ahead of the game with its shopping experience.

Rather than pushing solely into the world of e-commerce, Simon has invested in the development of the instore experience.

Customers to Master Debonair enjoy complimentary instore events such as Comedy Nights and Casino Nights.

If you take a look at the existing stores you’ll find unique and exciting design concepts, including the “Peep Show” dressing rooms, the hidden VIP changing suite and even beer taps.

Simon said: “Master Debonair is about the detailing, so it was very important that we brought this into our shops.

“The team works really hard to create immersive shopping experiences for our customers that don’t just revolve around spending, but instead focus on building relationships and can ultimately be enjoyable. You should have fun engaging with us and look forward to you coming into the store.”

He added: “ When we look at womenswear retail brands, it’s very common to see lifestyle concepts that women can engage with in lots of different ways. We don’t see this with menswear in the same way, and I think we can change that. We are big on ‘Outfitting self-confidence’ and it’s our mission to make guys feel epic after shopping with us.”

The store opens next Saturday, July 22, and also allows bookings by appointments to shop the wedding range. For a preview of what’s to come, visit the website at www.masterdebonair.co .