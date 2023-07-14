The company announced earlier this week that they were taking steps to make the process of transferring profiles between accounts easier for people.

Previously, you could only transfer your profile to a new account, but now profiles can be moved to reactivated accounts as well.

In order to move your profile across, enter the email and password related to the profile into the Profile Transfer area on the Profile section of your account page.

Doing this will move your watch history, MyList and favourites over to the new or reactivated account.

The change comes after Netflix rolled out their clampdown on password sharing earlier this year, with emails being sent to customers who are sharing their accounts with people “outside their household”.

The streaming giant said a Netflix account was “for use by one household” and those wanting to share theirs must pay £4.99 to do so.

A statement from Netflix said: “We will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United Kingdom.

“Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

“We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices.

“It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix.”