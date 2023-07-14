POLICE were called to the scene of a "serious" crash near York.
The incident happened on the road between the A19 at Escrick and Stillingfleet shortly before 11pm on Thursday, July 13.
North Yorkshire Police last night warned that the road had been closed and was "expected to remain closed for several hours".
"Road users are asked to follow an alternative route," the force added.
More to follow.
