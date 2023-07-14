A total of 138 bollards were installed along both sides of Acomb's Front Street earlier this year using £28,000 of government regeneration cash - at a cost of hundreds of pounds per bollard.

But they sparked an immediate backlash from horrified locals.

Acomb resident Vicki Hill, who set up the 'What a load of bollards’ campaign calling for them to be removed, told the Press in April: "Everyone is in shock.

"It’s a horrible example of the very worst backward thinking by planners and has pretty much ruined what was one of the nicest areas of York.

"It's such a waste of money and the chance to really do something wonderful to encourage people to use the shops and businesses and keep the high street alive."

But now the city council's new Labour leader Claire Douglas has said some of the Government 'shared prosperity fund' money allocated for a second phase of improvements in the area would be used to undo the damage caused by the first phase.

She said: "We will be looking at what has been put in, and how we can adapt it to better fit the needs and views of local residents and make it into a more family-friendly area."

Quizzed on whether that would involve removing some of the bollards and replacing them with planters or other forms of greenery, she said: "Yes. We need to come up with a solution that makes Acomb Front Street a nice, welcoming, friendly environment."

She said the bollards had cost hundreds of pounds each to install. "We just don't have that money to throw around," she said. "But that's what happens when you don't listen."

The controversial bollards in Acomb's Front Street (Image: Rachael Maskell)

Members of the public were widely consulted under the previous Lib Dem/ Green administration about what improvements they wanted in the area, and a glossy council document - Future Front Street - was published in 2021.

It summarised what residents said they wanted: for the street to be more like Bishopthorpe Road, with more independent shops, but also seating and greenery.

The document's 'concept designs' included a 'community linear park' and pocket parks to give a 'village' feel. It also talked about reclaiming Front Street from cars, and allowing businesses to spread out onto the pavements.

Instead, what locals got - in the first phase, at least - was two rows of closely-spaced bollards and some new paving.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group on the council which was in power when the bollards were installed, insisted the work was in line with a map that had been available at a public drop-in session in January.

"This followed the assessments undertaken by highways officers of the phase one scheme to protect footpaths and install new types of benches and cycle racks," he said.

He urged Labour not to delay phase two of the program. "This will bring in those features which will further enhance the area," he said.

But Vikki Hill of the 'What a load of bollards' campaign said the group's aims were simple. "This is about one thing, and one thing only - getting rid of the bollards!" she said.

An online petition organised by the campaign has now reached about 1,000 signatures, and will be presented to full council next Thursday by Labour ward councillor for Westfield, Emily Nelson.

Cllr Nelson said: "What is done about the bollards remains to be worked through ... but in presenting a petition on behalf of those who’ve signed it, I’m happy to ensure their views are represented to the council."