A report before executive member for economy and transport Cllr Pete Kilbane recommended that he approve more 20mph signs in New Lane, Acomb, rather than installing speed humps.

The approved signs will cost the City of York Council around £2,000, rather than £32,000 for a series of three speed humps or £46,000 for three speed humps with a crossing point improvement to West Bank Park.

Author of the report Ben Potter said: “There’s no clear desire for vertical traffic calming by the actual residents on the street.

“We consider that those measures don’t offer value for money when considered alongside all those detrimental effects that they could have on those residents.

“We feel that they could outweigh the positive impact for those which is why we’re recommending improved signage only.”

A total of 124 people signed a petition for more measures in New Lane, but only seven responded to the council consultation.

Mr Potter added that some who signed the petition “may be people who literally don’t live on the street".

He added: “Whenever we’re doing a consultation for measures that will affect local residents, we would usually just go to those residents who are directly affected.”

Cllr Kallum Taylor said to Cllr Kilbane: “The option officers have sadly recommended you approve is a mere information measure.

“Eight more signs for reckless drivers to ignore, like they do the rest.”

He added: “When [more than] 120 residents signed our petition I doubt they had in mind just sticking up more signs.”

Chrissie Winspear, who has been an Acomb resident for 37 years, said: “The existing signage is not adhered to so I don’t see what difference anymore would make.

“I propose that a large t-shaped speed hump be placed from Hill Street right across New Lane.”

She also suggested larger 20mph signs or a flashing 20mph sign and an accompanying ‘please slow down’ message would help.

Another resident, Rebecca Bird, said: “I have two small children.

“They’re six and eight.

“They would like to play in the park that is across from my house, but the idea of letting them cross that road is terrifying.”

Cllr Kilbane approved the recommendations but did so with “quite an unsatisfactory feeling".