Emergency services were on the scene today at a crash in a town near York.
Firefighters attended the two vehicle road traffic collision in Wetherby Road, Harrogate, at 12.08pm.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “All occupants were out of their vehicles on attendance of crews.
“First aid given to the driver of one vehicle who was suffering with chest pains.”
