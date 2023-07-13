A lamb was rescued after it became stranded in a river in North Yorkshire today (July 13).
Firefighters were called to the scene in Ryther, near Tadcaster, at 9.20am.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the crew from Tadcaster used two water rescue equipment and recovered the lamb, returning it to land and its owner.
