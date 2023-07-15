The first-ever countywide plan is currently being developed to promote the industry and to help to attract an increasingly diverse range of visitors.

The strategy is set to capitalise on the strong brand that North Yorkshire already possesses and use world-renowned destinations as anchor locations to allow visitors to explore the more of the county.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We are in a hugely fortunate position that North Yorkshire has among the most recognisable destinations in the country.

“To have places such as the Yorkshire Dales, the North York Moors and towns including Harrogate, Scarborough and Whitby all in one county is an amazing asset for the visitor economy.

“We want to make sure that these hugely popular destinations continue to thrive and grow, but they also play such an important role in ensuring visitors get to sample more of North Yorkshire while they are here.

“The new destination management plan will be a hugely important means of ensuring that the visitor economy, which is such an important part of North Yorkshire’s overall economy, is developed in the coming years.”

Castle Howard is one of the North of England’s grandest stately homes and had 266,370 visitors last year, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

The property, which dates from 1699 and lies within the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is famous as a location for films and television shows including Brideshead Revisited and Bridgerton.

Castle Howard’s director of marketing and visitors, Abbi Ollive, said: “We have a great deal of pride in knowing just how treasured Castle Howard is for people in Yorkshire, as well as from around the world and we see visitors from across the globe coming here every year.

“The chance to have a countywide strategy is such a wonderful opportunity to build on the success story that is North Yorkshire’s visitor economy.

“We want to play our part in helping to attract more visitors here and allow them to explore the rest of North Yorkshire to discover what a truly wonderful place it is.”

A draft of the destination management plan is due to be considered by councillors later this year, while a bid is set to be submitted to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Support in September for North Yorkshire to become a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP).

The LVEP is set to involve both the private and public sectors and would need to follow a new national process to be eligible for support and potential funding from the Government.

Council officers in North Yorkshire are working closely on the project, pooling their knowledge and expertise to ensure the strongest possible proposal for a LVEP is submitted.

Tourism in North Yorkshire is worth £1.5 billion a year in the spend from domestic visitors. It accounts for 11 per cent of the county’s overall economy, and 41,200 workers are employed in the sector.

The destination management plan will aim to promote a year-round visitor economy and will also investigate ways of addressing skills shortages and increasing wages as workers in the sector have traditionally had lower salaries.