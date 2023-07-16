As reported by The Press, Paula Coates lost her battle with the illness aged 48 in October last year.

Paula's husband Rob, father-in-law Ray and sister-in-law Helen Armstrong, all from York, faced their fears, braving hot embers with temperatures of up to 800 degrees for The Paula Coates Fund - a fundraising group under the umbrella of Brain Tumour Research.

Also signing up for the challenge were Rob and Paula’s friends Dave Reed, who Rob first met at Nunthorpe School more than 40 years ago, as well as Jason Munday, who has his own personal connection to the cause, having lost his father-in-law to the same type of brain tumour that Paula suffered from.

Ray Coates, Helen Armstrong, Rob Coates, David Reed and Jason Munday following their hot coal walk (Image: Supplied)

Rob said: “I faced the flames because of what happened to my beautiful wife Paula, who I miss so much. We were not just soulmates, but business partners too, running Abbey Guest House together.

"It struck me that she would have loved to have been with us, taking on the fire walk. Paula always went headfirst into challenges and was so happy to be able to do the fastest zipline in the world in North Wales, just three months before she died.”

Paula was 47 and a long distance runner with at least 10 marathons under her belt, when she was diagnosed in early 2021 with an aggressive and incurable glioblastoma brain tumour after suffering with excruciating headaches and vomiting.

She underwent surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy and was stable for a while until an MRI scan revealed in February 2022 there was regrowth. Paula went back on chemotherapy treatment until it was found to be no longer working.

Frustrated at the limited treatment options for his daughter-in-law and the fact that treatments have barely changed in 20 years, Ray set up The Paula Coates Fund to help find more effective options and ultimately a cure.

Rob, Paula and their daughter Lucy on holiday together (Image: Supplied)

Ray said: "Paula was a real inspiration to everyone, very positive, vivacious, active and totally smashing. It was such a shock when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and even more shocking when we learnt that there was no further treatment available to her.”

The team organised the hot coal walk event on Thursday, July 8 at Pike Hills Golf Club, raising more than £3,000.

This was also the venue for a golf day event in June last year – the first official fundraiser for The Paula Coates Fund which raised almost £6,000.

Those who gathered for this year's fire walk remembered Paula being with them last year to congratulate the golfing winners.