On June 20, a mural of a monkey with a crocodile mohawk mysteriously appeared on a Low Ousegate building, next to Yates’.

The money and crocodile mural, 2 Ousegate (Image: Supplied)

It was created by members of local street artist group, Bombsquad, who were given permission by the owners to create a whole street art exhibition, under the name ‘Educated Vandals’, on the walls across the top two floors.

Read Next:

The entry to Educating Vandals exhibit, next to Yates' (Image: Newsquest)

Bombsquad uses art to bring communities together to help people in York, and every penny raised from Educated Vandals will go to York Mind. Last year the group raised £20,000 for York Food Bank.

The exhibit includes pieces from Mighty Mo, Listen04, James Jessop, Rowdy, Dan Cimmerman, Mul, and Prefab, who have travelled from all over the country, from Scotland to London, to contribute their original art to the exhibit.

The event also has an online auction with Tennants Auction House, including a print donated by Banksy, two art galleries, and a shop.

Member of Bombsquad (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for Bombsquad described the whole exhibition as “full of emotion”.

She said: “We chose York Mind because especially after the pandemic, people have struggled with their mental health, and we all either have or know someone who has struggled with theirs.

“People find it hard to vocalise how they’re feeling, and art gives them an outlet and a voice for their emotions.

“Its irrelevant who we artists are. We’re helping the community and charities, our ethos is to focus on the art.

“I get goosebumps in here, its been really nice to work together, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Top floor to be covered with canvases and prints (Image: Newsquest)

James, from York Mind, said: “Its amazing! We actually wanted to hold an art auction to help raise funds, so we were blown away when they contacted us about this!”

Across the two floors is a mural with a portrait dedicated to York man Robert Finnegan, who died two weeks ago.

Robert worked in purchasing for Browns department store in London, and his love for jazz and fashion is depicted in his portrait.

The group is adding the finishing touches (Image: Newsquest)

Local artist BOXXHEAD created an image depicting the isolating feeling that struggling with anxiety can bring.

Another local artist created a tribute piece for her dad who passed away seven years ago with a dish that reminds her of him.

Bombsquad artist, Lincoln Lightfoot (Image: Newsquest)

And Lincoln Lightfoot has created an art piece of a large aquatic animal.

The event will be open from Saturday, July 15, and runs for three weekends from 10am to 6pm.

To donate to their Just Giving Page to support York Mind, click here.