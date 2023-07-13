A silver/grey Giant mountain bike with red decals was stolen from outside the sports hall at the University of York between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday July.

The Giant mountain bike that has been stolen (Image: NYP)

The bike was left locked up by the owner.

Days later a black GT Aggressor Expert was stolen from the Anne Lister College Hub at the University of York between 6.30pm on Sunday, July 9, and 8.45am on Monday, July 10.

Both the bike and its ‘d’ lock were taken.

The GT mountain bike that has been stolen (Image: NYP)

The bike is distinctive with a large matt black frame with blue and green decals, which are also on the wheels.

Anyone with information that could help find the bikes is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Those with information about the silver/grey Giant mountain bike should email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Anyone with information about the black GT mountain bike should email nicholas.ham@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for TC1288 Nicholas Ham.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

When passing information, quote police reference number 12230126104 for the Giant mountain bike and 11072023-0061 for the GT mountain bike.