Hidden away in North Street, in a Grade II listed Victorian building, The Whippet Inn offers a menu that features produce using local suppliers, alongside a drinks list made up of local breweries and distilleries.

The venue has recently installed purpose-built dry aging cabinets, two of which are on show to diners.

On-site aging has allowed the restaurant to age choice pieces of beef, which aims to enhance the meat's natural richness.

The Whippet Inn owner, Martin Bridge, said: “The instillation of the dry aging cabinets has been an exciting time for the entire team.

Examples of the dry aged beef (Image: Supplied)

“The continual reinvestment into the restaurant has allowed us to stay at the forefront of innovation whilst still retaining our core values of supporting as many local suppliers as possible and our quest to always try offer our guests something new and unique.

“Feedback from our customers so far has been exceptional, with the first round of dry-aged beef being a successful sell-out."

A new specialised beef cuts menu will give a chef’s description of each available dish on its separate dry-aged beef menu.