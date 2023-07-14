Earlier this month, industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) unveiled proposals which could lead to nearly all ticket offices nationwide being shut, with facilities only remaining open at the busiest stations.

York was one of those busy stations, but now a disability rights campaigners says the city's ticket office could be scaled back to just a single window.

The RDG said moving ticket office staff on to station platforms and concourses would “modernise customer service”.

But members of the York Disability Rights Forum and York Older People's Assembly have announced they will gather at York station to protest against the proposal.

They will meet outside the front of York train station on Tuesday, July 18 between 11am and 12pm, to coincide with RMT union strike action.

Flick Williams, a visually impaired wheelchair user and disability rights activist and campaigner, said: "As a visually impaired wheelchair user the ticket vending machines are inaccessible to me making me dependent on ticket offices to both purchase tickets and book passenger assistance to board trains with the aid of a ramp.

"York’s ticket office may remain open for now, albeit reduced to a single window, but I still won’t be able to travel as how do I get passenger assistance for my return journey at a station where the ticket office is closed.

"All disabled and older people and those who are digitally excluded have ‘skin in the game’. If ticket offices are allowed to close, they are never coming back.

"Experienced, knowledgeable ticket office staff are essential in helping all these groups of people navigate an excessively complex ticketing structure.

"Most of us will have been able to save money with this help and advice, essential for all of us on lower and fixed incomes. Many tickets are only available from the ticket office."

Campaigner Flick Williams will take part in the protest at York train station next week (Image: Supplied)

Anne Norton, another wheelchair user and member of the York Disability Rights Forum, said the rail network is her only means of travelling long distance.

Anne said: "Without ticket offices my ability and freedom to travel out of York will be hugely impacted. These proposals must be stopped."

Meanwhile, Jim Cannon, of York Older People's Assembly, said many older people are not online and don't own smart phones with apps.

"Without the central point of a travel centre, that guaranteed place of help and information, older people will be both metaphorically and literally left behind," he said.

Marilyn Crawshaw, of York Human Rights City Network, said the proposed closures of ticket offices will exclude the "disadvantaged" groups of people.

Marilyn said: "This retrograde step will massively impact the human rights of those people to fully participate in society."

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said the railway needs to adapt to the way customers are using the services now.

The spokesperson said: "The reality is that the number of tickets being sold in ticket offices has halved since pre-Covid, with most customers opting to purchase their ticket online or at Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs).

“We want to bring staff from behind a window inside a ticket office into other parts of the station where they would be readily available to give face to face help with a much wider range of support, from journey planning, to providing advice about the best and cheapest fares and supporting those customers with accessibility needs."