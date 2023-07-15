To help our readers decide how to vote, The Press approached all 13 candidates who hope to become the next MP for the constituency of Selby and Ainsty.

We have asked for their views on a range of topics, and we will publish their responses both in print and online.

Today, we feature Claire Holmes, Conservative.

What is the biggest national issue facing the country and what would you do about it?

I believe the biggest issue facing the country is the cost of living crisis

What caused the cost of living crisis? How would you aim to solve it?

The cost of living crisis has been caused by the war in Ukraine, which has impacted on energy costs along with the global impact of the Covid pandemic. The key to solving it is halving inflation, which is the best way to ensure people have more money in their pockets to spend on the things they need for their families. I will support and help families in Selby & Ainsty through the cost of living crisis and build on Government schemes such as providing means tested benefits which have so far seen 7,700 families here receive financial support.

What is the biggest local issue facing Selby & Ainsty and what would you do about it?

The issue of homes and new houses have issues regularly raised by people across the constituency when I have spoken to them. People are very keen to seen new homes built here but they also want to make sure our green spaces are protected. I will listen and work with local people to ensure any new homes for Selby & Ainsty are the right sort of homes in the right places, particularly on brownfield sites. But I will make sure the voices of local people are heard and will work to make sure the infrastructure around any new homes is also appropriate.

Net Zero/ Green Energy? Energy security?

There are a range of ways we are tackling the energy issues facing us and I back the Government’s plans. Currently we are decarbonating faster than any country in the G7. We are delivering the first large-scale nuclear project since Margaret Thatcher’s Government, harnessing new technology to achieve energy security and grow the economy. The Government is providing £380m for our world-leading offshore wind sector to boost the UK’s green energy supply. And I want to be very clear – fracking is banned and I support the Government’s position.

What would you tell the Covid Inquiry?

I would tell the inquiry how proud I am we were able to deliver the most successful vaccination programme in our nation’s history, which helped to save thousands of lives, both here in Selby & Ainsty and right across the country.

NHS at 75: Something to celebrate?

Like everyone in Selby & Ainsty, I have needed the NHS throughout my life and the whole country should be immensely proud of the whole organisation from top to bottom. It is an incredible story over the past 75 years and the Government is investing record levels of funding to help ease the pressures on the service, particularly following the pandemic. The NHS is constantly evolving through technology and medical advancements and it is crucial we continue to support and fund it in the best ways possible.

The Housing crisis.

It is vitally important to me we help as many young families own a home of their own, if they want to. We can improve the situation by working closely with communities to build more of the right homes in the right places. For instance, we know people will welcome new developments when the homes look good and are built near to new GP surgeries, schools and transport links. Government programmes, including the Levelling up and Regeneration Bill are supporting plans for new homes in a range of ways to reduce planning delays and bureaucracy and help us get the homes we need.

Immigration.

Stopping the illegal boats coming to our shores is an issue brought up with me regularly as I knock on doors throughout Selby & Ainsty. They agree the illegal channel crossings are not fair on British people who play by the rules, while we don’t have the capacity to take everyone who comes to the UK. I agree with the Government plan to stop the boats and to bring net migration down to manageable levels with a points-based system.

What is your final appeal or rallying call.

I am asking the people of Selby & Ainsty to put their trust in me as their next MP because I want to use the knowledge, skills and experiences I have accrued in my life for the benefit of Yorkshire, my home of which I love and am proud of. I have performed many voluntary roles as a scout leader, parish councillor, school governor and a member of my local drainage board to demonstrates my belief in the importance of representation being strongly rooted in community and why I believe I should become the next MP for Selby & Ainsty.