Meadowfest returns to Malton this year on Saturday, July 29, in the meadows of The Talbot hotel, in Yorkersgate.

The family-friendly festival celebrates music as well as food and drink, with street food vendors and bars on site.

This year’s festival is headlined by singer Chesney Hawkes, known for hits including “The One and Only”.

Chesney Hawkes will headline Meadowfest this year (Image: Axel Muench)

ABBA tribute act Arrival will be performing hits from across the Swedish group’s career, and Alchemy Live will bring the sound of Dire Straits to the festival.

Further headliners include Alistair Griffin from Whitby.

He started out busking on the streets of York before appearing on TV’s Fame Academy with Bee Gee’s star Robin Gibb.

Crowds flocked to Meadowfest last year (Image: milnerCreative)

HUGE are also set to appear at the festival and will bring tunes from Bruno Mars, Take That, Michael Bublé and Queen.

This year the second stage and PA system at the festival have been upgraded to cater for the talent over the day.

Attendees at the festival will also enjoy a range of food offerings.

Festivalgoers at last year's event (Image: milnerCreative)

Nan’s Kitchen, will provide festivalgoers with fresh vegan food made from scratch using the best quality plant-based ingredients.

Husband and wife run Cluck n Dough will serve Asian inspired chicken burgers along with loaded fries.

The Yorkshire Hot Dog Co will dish up hot dogs using free-range Yorkshire pork served in a freshly baked roll with a variety of toppings.

Food on offer last year (Image: milnerCreative)

The New York’shire Pizza Company will deliver a classic range of pizzas, plus gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, vegan, vegetarian and halal options.

HMS Catering will bring their oriental kitchen to cook up a selection of Japanese, Korean, Thai and Chinese cuisines.

Read next:

Tadcaster Ices will be on hand to provide sweet treats, as will the Waffle Box and Doughvine Desserts.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Bus Bars will be on hand to keep everyone topped up with beverages.

Festivalgoers are also welcome to bring their own picnics, excluding any alcohol and glass.

Meadowfest returns this year on July 29 (Image: milnerCreative)

Tickets are still available at £25 (plus £1 booking fee) while stocks last.

Once gone, tickets will be priced at £30 in advance or £40 on the door.

Tickets for accompanied children aged three-15 are available for £2.50.

Mark Brayshaw, head of Visit Malton, said: “We’re super excited to be bringing our boutique music festival back to Malton.

“We’re honoured to have Chesney Hawkes headlining as well as our other incredible acts to bring all the 80’s and 90’s festivities to 2023.

“We like to be as inclusive as possible and provide something for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information visit: https://www.visitmalton.com/