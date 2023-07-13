The money will come from ward budgets – cash normally set aside to allow local ward councillors to grant funds for minor projects in their own neighbourhoods.

York’s new Labour transport boss Pete Kilbane admitted the new cash would be just a drop in the ocean.

He said there was a backlog of roads maintenance work in York that would cost £190 million to complete.

That’s more than the council’s entire £130 million annual budget.

But Cllr Kilbane said the extra £250K – which will be on top of the existing £7.7million annual roads maintenance budget – would make a difference.

If the scheme is approved by Executive, the extra cash will be used to trial a different way of repairing potholes – ones in which repairs go much deeper and therefore will be longer-lasting.

“The repairs will last 15-20 years, rather than just being patched up so that we have to go back again,” he said.

Cllr Kilbane said everyone who used York’s roads – whether they were cyclists or motorists – knew what a ‘terrible state’ they were in.

He said: “This will mean that we can start to tackle the problem.”

He said he was hopeful that when York and North Yorkshire got its new combined authority under a directly-elected mayor next year, there would be new pots of cash the council could tap into to improve roads maintenance.