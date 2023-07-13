Shed Seven formed in the city in the 1990s and will release their new album, A Matter of Time, on January 12, 2024, via Cooking Vinyl.

The album is launched alongside today’s (July 13) release of the band's new single, Kissing California, and confirmation of a headline tour this autumn.

2024 will mark 30 years together for core members of Shed Seven.

They rose to fame at the height of Britpop and became a household name for many.

For A Matter of Time, the band's core members - vocalist Rick Witter, guitarist Paul Banks and bassist Tom Gladwin - reconnected with the classic albums that first inspired them to form a band.

Shed Seven's new album will be released on January 12, 2024 (Image: Shed Seven)

The resulting record is set to showcase the rock ‘n’ roll attitude of a group who are making music for the sheer joy of expressing themselves and performing together.

While the album broadens Shed Seven's sonic palette a touch, fans can still enjoy arms-in-the-air anthems and yearning melancholia which the band are known for.

The trio enlisted a new line-up for the album, calling upon drummer Rob ‘Maxi’ Maxfield, who plays with Audioweb, and keyboardist Tim Willis, who plays with Ian Brown.

The album was produced by the Grammy Award-winning Youth who was a founding member of Killing Joke and later worked as a producer with bands including the Verve and Pink Floyd.

Shed Seven at York Barbican in 2013 (Image: David Harrison)

Youth produced a Matter of Time at El Mirador Studios in Andalucia, Spain, before it was completed by leading mixer Cenzo Townshend who has worked with artists including the Rolling Stones and U2.

Paul Banks said the album took the band back to their routes and drew on their early influences.

Shed Seven frontman Rick Witter on stage at Fibbers in York (Image: Newsquest)

“For this album, we took a nostalgic journey back to our roots, immersing ourselves in the records and sounds that ignited our passion for songwriting at the tender age of 12,” he said.

“The influences of bands like The Smiths, R.E.M., U2, Simple Minds, The Cure, and Duran Duran permeate every note, making it a heartfelt homage to those cherished times.

"It embodies the essence of rebirth, empowering individuals to embrace their true selves without inhibition.

"With utmost conviction, we declare this as the pinnacle of our musical endeavours - the record we've always yearned to create."

Shed Seven frontman Rick Whitter performing at Fibbers (Image: Tom Smith)

Rich Witter said the band’s new single is Shed Seven’s ‘summer anthem’.

“It’s essentially a celebration of being alive and grabbing the opportunity to paint the town red with someone special and have the best of times," he said.

"It’s the medicine we all need sometimes."

The new album features guests, including Peter Doherty, Rowetta of the Happy Mondays and Laura McClure of Reverend & The Makers.

‘A Matter of Time’ is now available to pre-order or pre-save at: https://shedsevenn.lnk.to/AMOTPR

Shed Seven perform at Fibbers (Image: Tom Smith)