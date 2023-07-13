Rare pieces are to be auctioned off at Tennants Auctioneers, in Leyburn, on July 26.

They include a set of four autographs by the Beatles which were obtained at Punch’s Hotel, Doncaster, where the group were staying.

Ringo had a sore throat and was visited by Dr Grafdyke, who refused payment but accepted the autographs on a card from the hotel.

The autographs by the Beatles (Image: Tennants)

Dr Grafdyke later gave the autographs to his neighbour’s daughter, who is the vendor.

They are estimated to fetch £1,000 to £1,500 at auction.

The auction will feature items of sporting memorabilia, with a small collection of interest to Newcastle United fans.

These items have been consigned for sale by a former employee of the club.

They include a pair of Alan Shearer’s match worn Umbro football boots, estimated to go for £300 to £500.

Alan Shearer’s match worn Umbro football boots (Image: Tennants)

Other items are a Newcastle United David Ginola match worn number 14 away shirt from 1997, which is signed by the full team. It is estimated to go for £200 to £300.

Alongside this is a Newcastle United Darren Peacock match worn number five home shirt from 1996/97, signed by the full team. It is estimated to go for £200 to £300.

The auction will be led by a rare 19th century four-inch brass fly winch fishing reel, made by Ustonson circa 1846.

The reel is said to be in fine working condition and will be offered with an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000 plus buyer’s premium.

The 19th century reel (Image: Tennants)

Inscribed on the reel’s faceplate is “Ustonson, Maker to the Queen, Temple Br, London”.

The firm held three successive Royal Warrants and were the leading makers of fishing equipment for decades.

It was founded by Onesimus Ustonson in 1761, when he took over the business from his master John Herro.

He became the most highly regarded maker of fishing tackle and would supply naturalist Joseph Banks with equipment when he accompanied Captain James Cook on his second voyage.

Onesimus died around 1790 and his third son Charles took over the business in 1815.

Charles later died in 1822 and the business was subsequently run by his widow Maria.

Ustonson reels are highly sought-after by collectors today.

Also on offer at the auction is a selection of Corgi, Dinky and Matchbox toy, led by two Matchbox I-75’s comprising a Removals Service van and a Coca-Cola lorry (estimate: £80 to £120), and a Dinky Gift Set 299 Post Office Series (estimate: £150 £200)

For more information about the auction, visit Tennants Auctioneers’ website: www.tennants.co.uk