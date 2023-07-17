York in 2023 is at an important cross-road.

Significant portions of the city centre have changed ownership in recent years, with local developers buying the land from anonymous landlords with little interest in York’s future.

A new Local Plan will hopefully be approved this year triggering the development of over 15,000 new homes for people in York between now and 2038. This will build on the 838 new places to live that were built in the last financial year.

Significant housing schemes including the Helmsley Group’s work at Coney Street will reach key milestones, and the national housing agency Homes England will appoint a single developer for the whole of York Central and work will start on the planned 2500 homes on the site.

This optimism for the future is perhaps tempered by recent planned large-scale developments not progressing - Northern House on Rougier Street and Castle Mills on Piccadill - as rising costs challenge the viability of schemes.

Alongside these major initiatives, organisations large and small are testing, developing and delivering different systems for creating new sustainable communities.

The City of York Council, working with architects Mickhail Riches, are delivering housing schemes that are environmentally sustainable.

At Lowfield Green in Acomb a mixture of different organisations and individual people are developing homes in very different ways: including individual custom-built, financially and environmentally sustainable homes designed to deliver a real sense of community organised by YorSpace (yorspace.org) and developer-built rented council housing, co-ownership and homes for sale.

Organisations including YoCo (yoco.uk) and OpHouse (morrellhousecoop.wordpress.com/) are exploring ways of creating opportunities to create new forms of housing that are community-led and for positive social change.

This varied picture of development is both in response to the problem that the purchase and rental cost of housing in York is prohibitive and off-putting and the opportunity for others that the current successful market offers opportunities for receiving a good return on financial investment.

Does the cross-road that York now finds itself at offer an opportunity to reflect on the varied experiences of developers and communities in order to inform the future development of York’s housing needs and how we create new strong sustainable communities?

York’s Local Plan offers a road map to supply the housing needs of York’s current and future residents, in number and location, and developers of all types need the confidence that the plan provides.

With this confidence can come a respite from uncertainty and potentially a more long-term view of how housing is developed in the city. It can encourage investment in areas that are under-resourced.

York, as a heritage city, has a very small team of conservation architects and officers, under threat from budgetary cuts, and planning teams are often criticised for delaying development.

Should York be looking at other cities and sectors as well as learning from York’s own innovators?

Could the model that YorSpace has pioneered at Lowfield Green in raising capital, putting community collaboration and cohesion at the centre of their design, be scaled-up?

Other cities have projects that York could learn from as well. The WeCanMake project in Knowle West in Bristol offers a community-led approach to supplying housing where it is most needed.

Closer to York, Leeds Community Housing (leedscommunityhomes.org.uk/) are building or bringing back into life homes to meet the needs of local people.

The long-term perspective that a new Local Plan offers investors, developers, authorities and communities might allow for even further innovation in the housing market.

York could build on the success of ground-breaking developments such as New Earswick by the Joseph Rowntree Village Trust - now the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust.

Are there new systems that York could pioneer that would allow financial investors to make a reasonable return on their investment but also look to take added value from their investment in terms of social capital and community benefit?

Could the increased localism that we are seeing lead to local developers, now in control of large swathes of York’s city centre, collaborating with smaller community-led initiatives to lead to innovation within the housing sector that would allow York once again to claim to be a trail-blazing city in the housing sector?

Andrew Morrison is Chief Executive of York Civic Trust